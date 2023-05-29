Suspect arrested days after escaping Cheshire police custody

Michael Zimmitti escaped police custody while at Mid-State Medical Center last week. He was found three days later.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — Three days after a suspect escaped Cheshire police custody, he's been apprehended again.

On May 25, Cheshire police said 29-year-old Michael Zimmitti was taken into custody on an arrest warrant, charging him with first-degree theft of a motor vehicle and illegal use of a payment card.

Zimmitti was held on a $100,000 bond, and while at Mid-State Medical Center in Meriden, police said he escaped from custody. Police did not specify why Zimmitti was at the medical center other than that he was receiving "treatment."

On Monday, May 29, Cheshire police said their officers took Zimmitti back into custody on Sunday, just before 10:30 p.m.

Zimmitti was arrested on a warrant charging him with escaping from custody and interfering with an officer.

Cheshire police said that based on "action which occurred during the process of taking Zimmitti into custody," he was also charged with interfering with an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Across the charges, Zimmitti is being held on a $250,000 bond and is expected in court on Tuesday.

In addition to the Cheshire Police Department charges, Zimmitti has an outstanding warrant out of Meriden for third-degree robbery, second-degree breach of peace, and criminal attempt to commit larceny.

