Chicopee man arrested in connection to multiple New England robberies

Seven of his 14 bank robberies happened in Connecticut.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Chicopee, Mass. man has been arrested for multiple robberies throughout New England from 2021 to 2022, including seven in Connecticut.

Taylor Dziczek, 30, was taken into custody on Thursday on a federal criminal complaint charging him with robbing a Connecticut bank. He also is alleged in bank robberies in Massachusets, Vermont and New Hampshire.

Dziczek also appeared in court on Thursday in Hartford.

In total, Dziczek robbed $137,388 from all the locations. In Connecticut, he's connected to robberies at the American Eagle Credit Union in Enfield, Webster Bank in East Windsor, Webster Bank in Somers, Liberty Bank in Avon, Key Bank in East Windsor, People's United Bank in Plainville and Liberty Bank in Meriden.

According to the complaint filed against Dziczek, the FBI and state and local law enforcement have been investigating his 14 robberies and one attempted robbery between September 2021 and August 2022.

During the investigation, Dziczek was identified as a suspect who robbed the Peoples United Bank, located at 117 East Street in Plainville, Connecticut, on May 26, 2022. On that date, Dziczek went into the bank and gave the teller a note stating words to the effect of, “I have a gun. Don‘t call 911. Don‘t set off any alarms." When the teller said she didn't have any more money, Dziczek pulled what appeared to be a black firearm from the front pocket of his sweatshirt and made additional statements including “Give me all the money,” “I have a gun,” and “Don‘t be a hero.”

It's alleged Dziczek took off some of the paper money wrappers from the money he got from the teller and threw the, away at the bank before he fled the scene. Plainville Police detectives collected the money wrappers as evidence.

It's also alleged on October 21, 2022, FBI special agents observed Dziczek while he was in the MGM Casino in Springfield, Massachusetts, and was seen drinking a Red Bull energy drink can with a black straw. Labs connected the DNA found on the straw to DNA found on the money wrappers from the Plainville bank robbery.

The charge of bank robbery carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery stressed that a criminal complaint is not evidence of guilt. Charges are only allegations, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

