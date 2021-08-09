150 rounds fired into home that killed 3-year-old in northwest Charlotte drive-by

Police believe the shooters who fired 150 shots into a Charlotte home killing a 3-year-old boy could be related to three Charlotte high schools.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 3-year-old boy has died and a 4-year-old girl injured in an overnight drive-by shooting in northwest Charlotte.

Shortly before midnight Tuesday, more than 150 shots were fired into the home on Richard Rozzelle Drive, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

The 3-year-old, later identified as Asiah Figueroa, died after the shooting. His 4-year-old sister was also grazed by a bullet but is expected to survive.

Figueroa was transported to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Security camera video from neighboring homes shows numerous shooters exit multiple vehicles and begin firing into the home.

SUBMIT TIPS: Call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600

"This is a situation where we have a very young, innocent child who has been taken from the community due to the actions of some individuals who clearly have demonstrated [a] complete disregard for the welfare of their fellow human beings," Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Major Ryan Butler said early Wednesday after the shooting.

In an afternoon news conference, CMPD said they had not yet located any of the vehicles or suspects, who they believe could be teenage students connected to three Charlotte high schools: Hopewell High School, North Mecklenburg High School, and Chambers (formerly Vance) High School. All three schools are located within miles of each other.

Investigators are looking into the possibility the shooting could be gang-related.

Officers are canvassing the neighborhood trying to get more information on what occurred.

Bullets also went through the windows of a neighbor's house.

Photos from neighbor following drive-by shooting in Northwest Charlotte 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

A neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, told WCNC Charlotte she thought the gunfire was initially coming from their TV.

"The very next second, I heard the whole house just exploded," the neighbor said. "The cops said I was lucky I didn't get hit by fragments."

In addition to CMPD, victim services, Charlotte Fire Department and the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Homicide Prosecution Team responded to assist at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by visiting their website.