Child seriously injured in Waterbury, police investigating

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police are asking the public for help in an investigation involving a seriously injured 2-year-old.

Officers responded on May 5 to a home on Lakewood Road for an unresponsive child. The child was said to have visible injuries to their face and had difficulty breathing. The rest of the family was home at the time and one of them called 911.

The child was airlifted to Connecticut Children's Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. As of May 8, the child remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, Waterbury Police conducted a search of the house on Lakewood Road as part of the on-going investigation on how the child was injured. The case remains open.