Child sexually assaulted in Hamden; Suspect under arrest

Suspect is a registered sex offender
Credit: FOX61
Antwuane Darden

HAMDEN, Conn — Police have charged a registered sex offender after they say he broke into a home and sexually assaulted a child on Saturday. 

Police charged Antwuane Darden, 37, of New Haven with Sexual Assault in the 1st Degree, Home Invasion and Risk of Injury to a Minor. Darden was held on a $500,000  bond, is scheduled to appear at Meriden Superior Court on February 22.

Police said in the early morning hours on Saturday they were called to a home on the report of suspicious activity. The determined that Darden, a registered sex offender, had illegally entered the residence and sexually assaulted a young child, while the child slept. The child was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. 

