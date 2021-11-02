Child sexually assaulted in Hamden; Suspect under arrest

Suspect is a registered sex offender

HAMDEN, Conn — Police have charged a registered sex offender after they say he broke into a home and sexually assaulted a child on Saturday.

Police charged Antwuane Darden, 37, of New Haven with Sexual Assault in the 1st Degree, Home Invasion and Risk of Injury to a Minor. Darden was held on a $500,000 bond, is scheduled to appear at Meriden Superior Court on February 22.