Naugatuck father accused of killing daughter to appear in court Monday

Francisquini was on the run for two weeks before someone spotted him at a bus stop in Waterbury, leading to his arrest.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The Naugatuck accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter appeared in Waterbury Superior Court for the first time on Monday three days after his arrest Friday.

Christopher Francisquini kept his head down and stared at the courtroom floor Monday morning in his first appearance before a judge.

The family of Camila Francisquini and at least three Naugatuck police officers - all wearing pink ribbons in honor of the little girl - were in the courtroom as the charges against the 31-year-old were read.

The judge called Camila's death, allegedly at the hands of her father, a "horrific crime."

Francisquini, 31, is accused of killing his daughter on Nov. 18. He was arrested at a bus stop in Waterbury, two weeks after her death. The FBI was also involved in the search, offering $25,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Police believe Francisquini killed Camilla in the morning hours at the home on Millville Avenue. Camilla was stabbed, choked, and dismembered, police said. Francisquini reportedly got into a dispute with the baby's mother, Kristyl, in Waterbury later in the day. During the dispute, police believe he broke his phone and removed his ankle monitor.

It's believed he went back to the house, got a car, and left. The vehicle was found later that day in New Haven on Interstate 91, launching a search. Francisquini was then spotted in surveillance footage on Quinnipiac Avenue, but police have not posted new surveillance footage since that Friday.

After two weeks, a person called the police after seeing what they thought was the man at a bus stop near Grand Street in Waterbury. Police responded and took Francisquini into custody.

He's being held on a $5 million bond and faces murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a child. His court date is Dec. 21.

