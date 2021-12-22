x
Crime

Wealthy TV producer pleads not guilty to child sex charges

Griffin worked for CNN for eight years and the network said Wednesday that he had been fired.
Credit: AP
This undated photo provided by the Vermont State Police shows John Griffin, of Stamford, Conn. Griffin, a television producer, pleaded not guilty Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, to federal charges that included having a Nevada woman bring her 9-year-old daughter to Vermont where she engaged in unlawful sexual activity at a Ludlow ski house. (Vermont State Police via AP)

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A television producer has pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges in connection with paying a Nevada woman to bring her 9-year-old daughter to Vermont to engage in illegal sexual activity at a Ludlow ski house.

Forty-four-year-old John Griffin entered the plea in federal court in Burlington Wednesday and is being held pending trial. In court documents, prosecutors described the Stamford, Conn. resident as a wealthy man who “has tried to deceive, delete, and spend his way out of being held accountable."

Griffin's Vermont attorney David Kirby declined to comment on Wednesday.

Griffin worked for CNN for eight years and the network said Wednesday that he had been fired.

