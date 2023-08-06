A woman who got a text from her husband indicating he was taken hostage said Colorado Springs Police didn't respond when she called 911 until after he was killed.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An El Paso County woman who received a desperate text from her husband indicating he had been taken hostage said that she called 911 but that police did not respond until about an hour later, after he had been shot and killed.

On its online police blotter, the Colorado Springs Police Department said it found two deceased adult males on Friday at the location that Talija Campbell said she feared her husband, Qualin Campbell, was being held by another man. It said the officers responded to a report of a shooting there at 2:09 p.m.

"All I wanted was someone to check on my husband," Campbell said. "It was their job to come and save him."

Campbell said she called 911 just after 1 p.m., when her husband, a father of two, texted his location and a photo of a man sitting next to him in his car. Then he sent messages saying “911" and "Send Please!” She called the emergency number.

Campbell said she told one dispatcher that she believed her husband had been taken hostage and described his car and location, which was about a mile from the headquarters of the Colorado Springs Police Department.

She was transferred to a dispatcher responsible for taking Colorado Springs calls. The first dispatcher briefed the second dispatcher on what Campbell reported, she said, before Campbell said she explained what she knew again to the second dispatcher.

The dispatcher said an officer would check it out and get back to her, but there was no sense of urgency, Campbell said, so she drove to the location herself.

When she arrived, Campbell said she immediately recognized her husband's company car in a parking lot. She said when she saw her husband slumped over inside the car alongside another man, she fell to her knees and started screaming.

As other people gathered around, they debated whether they should open the car door after seeing a gun on the lap of the other man, who appeared to be unconscious but did not have any visible injuries, she said.

Campbell said she decided to open the door to try to save her husband, who had been bleeding, but found no pulse on his neck or wrist.

“I shouldn’t have been the one there, the first person to respond,” she said. "It was me who had to perform CPR on my husband in a pool of blood."

She said her husband's uncle, who also went to the scene, called police to report that Qualin Campbell was dead.

When asked about Campbell's 911 call and the police response to it, police spokesman Robert Tornabene said he couldn't comment because there was an “open and active criminal investigation” into the deaths.

Campbell's attorney, Harry Daniels, said that Campbell wants answers from the department about why it did not respond to her call, saying Qualin Campbell might still be alive if they had.

“I can’t think of anything that could take higher precedence than a hostage situation, except maybe an active shooter,” he said.

