Community speaks out after homicide in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man was shot and killed behind the wheel of his car Thursday evening on Hillside Avenue.

Police have identified him as Manuel Rodriguez, 23 of Hartford.

This was the city's 33rd homicide so far.

Rodriguez's family was not comfortable speaking on camera yet but told FOX61 in a Facebook message, they just want to know who did this.

"I just heard like boom! Boom boom boom boom boom!" said Tes Samuels of Hartford.

Samuels has lived on Hillside Avenue since he was born. It was around 5:30 p.m. Thursday when he said he heard the gunshots and they were shots that made him very nervous.

"It’s quiet, it’s nice nothing really happens like that," added Samuels.

Hartford Police first responded to reports of shots fired on Hillside Avenue.

There, they found a car crashed through a fence and into a tree.

Investigators later learned the driver was Rodriguez who was shot in the head and died.

A woman, who was a passenger had non-life-threatening injuries and was sent to the hospital.

"It’s always the case. It seems it was a targeted attack and wasn’t random shooting at citizens," said Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police Department.

The woman told police it started with a crash near Flatbush and New Park Avenues which involved the car she was in with Rodriguez and another car.

Police said the suspect's car rammed into Rodriguez's car and drove away.

Rodriguez then followed the suspect's car into Hillside Avenue and that is when police said a passenger in the suspect's car got out and shot and killed Rodriguez.

It just so happened there was a surveillance camera in that area, something police are using as part of their investigation.

The tire tread marks on the sidewalk and lawn were visibly noticeable.

In response to the incident, organizations like Hartford Communities That Care passed around flyers to residents on Hillside Avenue to offer trauma support.

"We wanted to make sure that people know resources that are in the community that will be able to help them in this vulnerable time," said Dayzra Bournes of Hartford Communities That Care.

Police said they did find the suspect's car but did not state where.

The investigation remains ongoing in finding the suspect.

Carmen Chau is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News.

