Connecticut corrections officer sent 'harassing' email to warden, AG's office: State police

The contents of the email were not immediately released.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut corrections officer was arrested this week for allegedly sending a harassing email.

Connecticut state troopers were dispatched to MacDougall Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield to investigate a suspicious email that was sent to the maximum-security prison’s warden and the Attorney General’s Office.

An investigation uncovered that the email was sent by Tewh Sunday Torbor, 55, of Vernon, who is a corrections officer at the jail.

According to the arrest warrant, Torbor admitted to investigators that he sent the email and was taken into custody. He was charged with harassment in the second degree.

The contents of the email were not immediately released.

Torbor was released on a $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear at Hartford Superior Court on Friday.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.