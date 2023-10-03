Windsor man arrested on gun, drug trafficking charges in Rhode Island

In Connecticut, he allegedly sold a Glock 19x pistol, a High Standard shotgun, and about 51 grams of fentanyl.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A 19-year-old Windsor man was arrested last month in Rhode Island for allegedly trafficking guns and fentanyl, officials announced Tuesday.

Daniel Alexander Smith allegedly sold seven firearms and 90 grams of fentanyl in Connecticut and Rhode Island between February and May 2023.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island, Smith allegedly sold an AK-47, a High Standard revolver, a Taurus 9mm handgun, two .22 caliber pistols, and 40 grams of fentanyl in Rhode Island.

In Connecticut, Smith allegedly sold a Glock 19x pistol, a High Standard shotgun, and about 51 grams of fentanyl.

Officials said members of the Safe Streets Task Force quickly seized the weapons and drugs allegedly sold by Smith.

After his arrest on Sept. 26, a search of his vehicle found a loaded automatic Glock 22 firearm with a sear switch attached and a 22-round magazine.

Smith was detained in Rhode Island. He was charged with engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license and conspiracy to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

