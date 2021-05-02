Hamden PD: West Haven man charged with stealing packages

Police were called to an apartment building after property management reported someone broke in with a crowbar and stole a package.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A West Haven man is facing several charges after being found with several stolen packages, Hamden police said.

Wednesday night, police had responded to an apartment building on Whitney Avenue on the report of an 'unwanted person'.

According to police, property management informed them that a person had used a crowbar to force their way into the building, enter the front lobby, and steal a package. They said the person had fled the scene in a minivan-type vehicle.

Police said shortly after, two officers saw a vehicle matching the description and pulled it over. A search inside led to the discovery of the reported crowbar and other stolen packages. Several other empty Amazon boxes were found in the area on Whitney Avenue.

Police arrested 53-year-old Eric Manley and charged with him burglary 3rd, possession of burglar tools, larceny 6th, and criminal trespassing 3rd.