Harwinton man arrested on charges related to US Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — A Harwinton man was arrested Thursday on charges related to the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors said.

Richard Crosby Jr., 25, was arrested on a federal criminal complaint issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

He is expected to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge S. Dave Vatti in Bridgeport on Thursday afternoon.

Crosby is the latest individual from Connecticut to be arrested or charged in connection with the attack on the Capitol.

Victoria Bergeson, 40, and Mauricio Mendez, 40, both from Groton, were arrested soon after the riots on charges of curfew violation and unlawful entry.

Meanwhile, Patrick Edward McCaughey III, of Ridgefield, was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; civil disorder; entering restricted building or grounds; and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

According to officials, more than 400 people have been charged with federal crimes in the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol. More than 125 individuals have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The riot was like nothing the country had ever seen, as the mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump descended on the Capitol to stop the congressional certification of Joe Biden's election victim.

Last month, Senate Republicans blocked the creation of a bipartisan panel to investigate the attack on the Capitol, displaying continuing party loyalty to Trump and firm determination to shift the political focus away from the violent insurrection by his GOP supporters.

The Senate vote was 54-35 — six short of the 60 needed — to take up a House-passed bill that would have formed an independent 10-member commission evenly split between the two parties. It came a day after emotional appeals for the commission from police who fought the mob, the family of an officer who died and lawmakers in both parties who fled Capitol chambers in the worst attack on the building in two centuries.

