Connecticut man gets 25 years for sex trafficking at 2020 Super Bowl

A jury found him guilty in October of sex trafficking charges.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for sex trafficking at the 2020 Super Bowl in South Florida.

Court records show that 48-year-old Edward Walker was sentenced Thursday in Fort Lauderdale federal court.

A jury found him guilty in October of sex trafficking charges. In January 2020, prosecutors say Walker brought two adult women and a 17-year-old girl to the Miami area from Connecticut to engage in commercial sex acts during the days before the Super Bowl.

Additional evidence showed that Walker also planned to take the victims to Chicago during the NBA All-Star Game and New Orleans during Mardi Gras.

