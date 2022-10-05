Former Fairfield official arrested after being accused of alleged animal cruelty

A cat died after being covered in bleach and having several signs of injury and neurological trauma.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — A former Fairfield town official was arrested amid accusations of animal abuse after a cat who was covered in bleach and abused died.

Raymond Neuberger, 38, was arrested and charged with assault in the third degree, disorderly conduct, and cruelty to animals, according to police.

Neuberger, according to Patch.com is a former Fairfield Representative Town Meeting member. According to the Associated Press, he also made an unsuccessful bid for state representative.

The Fairfield Police Department initiated an investigation after a report from an emergency veterinary clinic that was caring for a cat, which appeared to be suffering from injuries that were deemed suspicious.

Police said an initial investigation determined that the cat was covered in a liquid that was later found to be bleach, the cat had several signs of injury and neurological trauma. The cat died as a result of these injuries.

The Fairfield Police Department collaborated with Fairfield Police Animal Control and conducted an investigation.

Following an autopsy, veterinarians determined that the cat died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Police said further investigation revealed that Neuberger allegedly engaged in violence, domestic in nature and a separate arrest warrant was completed.

Neuberger was released after posting a total of $30,000 bond in court. He is due in Bridgeport Superior Court on October 5.

Last year, the Connecticut Post reported that Neuberger was charged with malicious wounding of an animal after one King Charles Cavalier spaniel was burned with boiling water and another was treated for broken ribs.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.