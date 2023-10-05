Newtown man arrested at LaGuardia, caught with handgun in carry-on

The handgun was loaded with six bullets at the time of the arrest.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A Newtown man was arrested at LaGuardia Airport after Transportation Security Administration officers found a .380 caliber handgun in his carry-on Thursday morning.

The handgun was loaded with six bullets at the time of the arrest. This is the sixth gun TSA officers have detected at airport checkpoints this year.

The handgun was caught as the man entered the security checkpoint. The X-ray unit alerted on his carry-on bag. TSA officials notified the Port Authority Police who confiscated the gun and arrested the man on a weapons charge.

In addition to the citation by airport police, the man also faces a financial civil penalty. Civil penalties for carrying weapons can reach a maximum of $15,000.

“It is disappointing to see travelers carrying their loaded guns to our security checkpoints,” said Robert Duffy, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. Then the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website .

