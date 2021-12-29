x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Hartford man charged with faking COVID to avoid court

The 31-year-old Hartford man was arrested Tuesday on charges of forgery and fabricating physical evidence.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut man has been charged with faking a positive COVID-19 test in order to avoid a court date.

The 31-year-old Hartford man was arrested Tuesday on charges of forgery and fabricating physical evidence.

RELATED: Shooting threat prompts police investigation at Bristol COVID testing site

Prosecutors said the man, who has 11 criminal cases pending in the Superior Court system, was excused from a Nov. 30 bond review hearing after submitting a screenshot to his attorney purporting to show a positive COVID-19 test.

RELATED: Governor's office reports delay with arrival of state's shipment of at-home COVID tests

Prosecutors say an investigation showed the test result had been fabricated. The man is now being held in lieu of $25,000 bond and is due back in court on Feb. 3.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

In Other News

West Haven man, attempting to flee to Mexico, charged in Seymour double fatal hit-and-run crash