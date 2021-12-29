Hartford man charged with faking COVID to avoid court

The 31-year-old Hartford man was arrested Tuesday on charges of forgery and fabricating physical evidence.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut man has been charged with faking a positive COVID-19 test in order to avoid a court date.

The 31-year-old Hartford man was arrested Tuesday on charges of forgery and fabricating physical evidence.

Prosecutors said the man, who has 11 criminal cases pending in the Superior Court system, was excused from a Nov. 30 bond review hearing after submitting a screenshot to his attorney purporting to show a positive COVID-19 test.

Prosecutors say an investigation showed the test result had been fabricated. The man is now being held in lieu of $25,000 bond and is due back in court on Feb. 3.

