Connecticut man found guilty of sex trafficking during Super Bowl LIV in Miami

Edward Walker, 48, was found guilty of commercial sex trafficking after an eight-day trial in Florida.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A New Haven man was found guilty of coercing two women and a girl into selling themselves for sex during Super Bowl LIV in Miami last year.

According to a release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Florida, 48-year-old Edward Walker traveled to Miami in January 2020 with two adult women and a 17-year-old girl with the purpose of engaging in commercial sex.

“While in Miami, Walker emotionally, psychologically and financially coerced the victims into soliciting customers and having sex with them in exchange for money, all which Walker kept,” officials said.

Prosecutors said evidence showed that Walker planned to take the three victims to other major sporting events and other cities across the country to further sexually exploit them.

Those locations included the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago, Illinois, and during Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

After an eight-day trial, a federal jury in Fort Lauderdale found Walker guilty of sex trafficking by force and coercion, sex trafficking a minor and by force and coercion, and transporting a person for sexual activity.

Walker will be sentenced on Jan. 6, 2022. He faces up to life in prison.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.