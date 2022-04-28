Bloomfield man hides in vent to avoid arrest, gets stuck: Police

Police said he was stuck for several hours as he tried to avoid Bail Enforcement.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — An attempt to escape being arrested came to an abrupt halt for one Bloomfield man.

Police were recently called to an apartment on West Lane in Bloomfield for a report of a man stuck inside an HVAC vent.

While on the way to the scene, police found out that Bail Enforcement was at the apartment earlier in the day to serve an arrest warrant for Juan Vasquez, 47.

Police found Vazquez inside the wall when they arrived at the apartment; he was stuck for several hours as he reportedly tried to avoid Bail Enforcement.

Firefighters were able to get Vasquez out of the vents, police said. He was arrested shortly afterward without incident for the outstanding warrants and violation of a protective order.

Vasquez was then taken to an area hospital for evaluation, as police said he had minor injuries from being stuck in the vent.

