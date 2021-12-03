CT man allegedly kidnaps 16-year-old, attempts to bring victim across the Canadian border: Vermont officials

Constanzo was taken into custody and state police expect he will face federal charges.

ST. ALBANS, Vt. — A Connecticut man was caught at the U.S. border with Canada in Vermont Thursday after allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old he had in the trunk for part of the trip to the border, police said.

Vermont State Police said Christopher Jesus Constanzo, 19, was stopped near the border on Interstate 89 in Highgate Springs, Vt.

Troopers said Constanzo is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Connecticut and putting her into the trunk of his car while he drove toward the U.S. border.

According to VSP, Constanzo stopped at a convenience store at Exit 16 in Colchester, Vt. early Thursday morning, where he removed the victim from the trunk and placed her in the back seat before they continued to the border.

Constanzo arrived at the border around 7:30 a.m., where he was denied entry and ordered to return to the United States.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents spoke to Constanzo and the victim, which was when the victim reported being held against her will and sexually assaulted, state police said.

Constanzo was taken into custody and state police expect he will face federal charges.

Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to call Detective Sgt. Angela Baker at the Vermont State Police barracks in St. Albans at 802-524-5993. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

