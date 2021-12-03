Waterford man killed after leading Louisiana deputies on chase

Michal Laduca, 42, was killed in a shooting confrontation with sheriff's deputies in Red River Parish.

RED RIVER PARISH, La. — A Waterford man shot and killed after sheriff’s deputies fired at him following a chase spanning two north Louisiana parishes, state police said Thursday.

In a news release, state police said they have been asked to investigate the death of 42-year-old Connecticut resident Michael Laduca, who died after a confrontation with deputies from Red River and DeSoto parishes on Wednesday night.

State police said deputies patrolling in DeSoto attempted to stop a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Laduca, who refused to stop and led law enforcement on a chase.

The driver allegedly led deputies on a chase into Red River Parish, where he drove through a barbed-wire fence and got stuck in a ditch. Laduca fled from the vehicle and led deputies on a foot pursuit.

According to the news release, deputies from both parishes fired at Laduca after a confrontation. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear why deputies tried to stop Laduca in DeSoto Parish or why he refused to stop. State police did not release any information on whether Laduca was armed.

The incident remains under investigation.

