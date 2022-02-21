x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Connecticut man frauded Home Depot out of $300K in fake returns: Pa. police

A corporate investigator for Home Depot reached out to police regarding an overall loss of over $300K with incidents that span from Connecticut to Maryland.
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car

BROOMALL, Pa. — A Connecticut man has been arrested for allegedly making around $300,000 worth of fraudulent returns at Home Depot locations across the region.

Alexandre Costa-Mota, 25, of Connecticut, was arrested by Marple Township Police in Broomall, Pa. on Thursday.

A corporate investigator for Home Depot reached out to police regarding an overall loss from its stores of over $300,000 with incidents that span from Connecticut to Maryland.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Investigators believe Costa-Mota conducted non-receipted fraudulent returns to Home Depot in exchange for store credit and would present a different ID card each time to prevent being flagged by the store.

Costa-Mota has been charged with theft by deception and receiving stolen property.

RELATED: Watertown woman suspected of leaving her kids alone for a weekend arrested on new charges

RELATED: Bethel police arrest car theft suspect from Ohio

In the Home Depot locations across Delaware County, Pa., investigators said thefts related to these incidents were close to $50,000. It is still not clear how many Connecticut Home Depot stores were affected by the incidents and how much money was stolen from those stores.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

In Other News

Hartford police investigating homicide in North End