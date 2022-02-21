Connecticut man frauded Home Depot out of $300K in fake returns: Pa. police

A corporate investigator for Home Depot reached out to police regarding an overall loss of over $300K with incidents that span from Connecticut to Maryland.

BROOMALL, Pa. — A Connecticut man has been arrested for allegedly making around $300,000 worth of fraudulent returns at Home Depot locations across the region.

Alexandre Costa-Mota, 25, of Connecticut, was arrested by Marple Township Police in Broomall, Pa. on Thursday.

A corporate investigator for Home Depot reached out to police regarding an overall loss from its stores of over $300,000 with incidents that span from Connecticut to Maryland.

Investigators believe Costa-Mota conducted non-receipted fraudulent returns to Home Depot in exchange for store credit and would present a different ID card each time to prevent being flagged by the store.

Costa-Mota has been charged with theft by deception and receiving stolen property.

In the Home Depot locations across Delaware County, Pa., investigators said thefts related to these incidents were close to $50,000. It is still not clear how many Connecticut Home Depot stores were affected by the incidents and how much money was stolen from those stores.

