Man accused of killing Simsbury mother while jogging in 2014 pleads guilty

William Leverett will be sentenced to prison in May for the death of Melissa Millan.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man charged with the 2014 murder of a Simsbury mother has pleaded guilty, court documents show.

William Leverett’s attorneys entered a plea guilty bargain in Hartford Superior Court on Tuesday for the murder of Melissa Millan. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 3.

Millan was a 54-year-old mother of two, and an insurance executive. She was found stabbed to death while jogging on Iron Horse Boulevard on November 20, 2014.

Her homicide case went unsolved for nearly four years.

On September 19, 2018, Leverett walked into police headquarters and confessed to the crime in order to "rid himself of demons." Although he left the police station that night, police said they monitored Leverett from the time he initially confessed until his arrest on September 23.

The arrest warrant detailed Leverett wrote confession letters the night of the murder. Police found those notes and that same day Leverett led investigators to a barn where he threw a bloody glove. DNA from the glove was analyzed and Leverett was arrested.

Leverett was on probation after a conviction of child sex assault in Colorado in 2011. He moved to Simsbury.

The night of the killing, he was at a sex offenders support group meeting in Hartford. He came home, felt lonely, went for a drive, spotted Millan jogging and said he got “mentally aroused” by her physical features before realizing she was, “way out of my league.”

He got angry — purposely ran into Millan — took out a knife and plunged it into her chest as Millan fell back saying “Oh my God.”

Leverett led police to then home in Windsor Locks, where he showed them two confession notes. He donated his bloody boots to a Goodwill drop box and threw the knife away in a trash compactor at work. Leverett also led police to a barn where he threw a bloody glove.

In October 2020, Leverett was offered a 35-year prison sentence and 10 years parole in a plea deal. Leverett rejected the deal during a court hearing.

Leverett will be sentenced on May 3. He had been held on a $2 million bond.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

