Attorneys seek to limit graphic images seen in Griswold murder trial

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Attorneys for a Connecticut man accused of killing three people are attempting to keep jurors in his upcoming murder trial from seeing too many graphic images.
Sergio Correa has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder, home invasion, robbery and arson.
The Day reports his attorneys are seeking a court ruling requiring prosecutors to state the relevance of each photo or video clip they plan to show to the jury.
RELATED: Woman describes gruesome details of how she and her brother killed three Griswold family members
His sister has said she and Correa repeatedly stabbed Matthew Lindquist and beat his parents with a baseball bat. Correa's jury trial is scheduled to start the first week of March.