Attorneys seek to limit graphic images seen in Griswold murder trial

Sergio Correa is charged with the brutal killings of the three people in Griswold.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Attorneys for a Connecticut man accused of killing three people are attempting to keep jurors in his upcoming murder trial from seeing too many graphic images.

Sergio Correa has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder, home invasion, robbery and arson.

The Day reports his attorneys are seeking a court ruling requiring prosecutors to state the relevance of each photo or video clip they plan to show to the jury.