New Haven shooting leads to police pursuit into Bridgeport

A law enforcement plan to serve a warrant to a driver for Onofrio Foods of New Haven did not go quite as planned.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — An unsuccessful attempt to serve multiple felony arrests warrants to one man in New Haven Thursday resulted in a shooting and a police pursuit, which didn't end until it got to Bridgeport.

A law enforcement plan to serve a warrant to a driver for Onofrio Foods of New Haven did not go quite as planned.

"New Haven officers were out here along with assisting another agency in serving a felony warrant and there was an officer-involved shooting," said New Haven's acting police chief Renee Dominguez, who noted was not her officers who fired.

No one was injured as agents from the U.S. Marshals were attempting to serve a warrant to 54-year-old Onofrio's driver Marvin Owens, who was wanted on 16 counts of violation of a protective order and other charges, including multiple assault charges and unlawful restraint.

"The individual that they attempted to serve the warrant to fled the area onto the highway," said Dominguez.

Some pictures of the pursuit of the Onofrio's Foods box truck, which headed southbound on Interstate 95 into Bridgeport, showed at least one of its tires had blown out. The pursuit ended when Owens crashed the box truck on Boston Ave. in Bridgeport, near Seaview Ave.

"We were watching a lot of police chasing him over that way," said Louis Nguyen, who works for Yankee Discount Muffler & Brake, whose parking lot Owens was apprehended in.

"The police ran for him to try to stop him and finally he came here," Nguyen said.

The box truck Owens was driving was clearly doing so on its rims as the pavement along Boston Avenue was grooved and gouged leading up to the crash scene.

Why agents fired shots at either Owens or his truck remains unclear at this time.

Tony Terzi is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tterzi@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.