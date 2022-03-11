Man arrested, charged with murder in 2020 shooting death of Meriden man

Justin Coombs, 25, also of Meriden, was arrested and charged with murder for the death of 24-year-old Sammy Ortiz, who died on Aug. 19, 2020, from a gunshot wound.

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a Meriden man in August 2020, police said Friday.

Justin Coombs, 25, also of Meriden, was arrested and charged with murder for the death of 24-year-old Sammy Ortiz, who died on Aug. 19, 2020, from a gunshot wound.

Coombs was already in the custody of the Department of Corrects for several previous arrests when he was charged with murder on Friday, police said. He is currently held on a $1 million bond.

On Aug. 19, 2020, police officers received multiple calls around 7:43 p.m. of a shooting victim at the intersection of Olive Street and Crown Street. When they arrived, they found Ortiz suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was later taken to Mid-State Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

During the investigation, detectives identified Coombs as a potential suspect and on Thursday, a murder warrant was issued for his arrest.

“2020 was a particularly violent year in the city of Meriden,” the police department said in a statement announcing Coombs’ arrest. “Our department is committed to do everything it can to bring all cases to a resolution.”

Coombs was jailed on unrelated pending charges of robbery, theft of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit and criminal possession of a firearm.

The investigation included assistance from the New Haven States Attorney’s Office and the FBI.

“The Meriden Police Department wishes to extend our condolences to the family of Sammy Ortiz,” the department’s statement concluded.

