Connecticut State Police dispatcher placed on leave after arrest

Lakeisha Murphy's paid administrative leave is pending the outcome of the Manchester police department's investigation and a CSP Internal Affairs investigation.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut State Dispatcher has been placed on paid administrative leave following an investigation by the Manchester police department.

Lakeisha Murphy, age 32, was arrested on September 27 by Manchester police and charged with possession of a controlled substance. In the same vehicle with Murphy was Ryan Thompson, age 29, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance and sale of narcotics.

State Police said Murphy is not authorized to represent the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, nor to access any law enforcement databases while on paid leave.

Murphy began her position as a dispatcher at the State Police HQ in Middletown in 2013.

