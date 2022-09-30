x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Connecticut State Police dispatcher placed on leave after arrest

Lakeisha Murphy's paid administrative leave is pending the outcome of the Manchester police department's investigation and a CSP Internal Affairs investigation.
Credit: Daniel - stock.adobe.com
Police lights at night in the city

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut State Dispatcher has been placed on paid administrative leave following an investigation by the Manchester police department. 

Lakeisha Murphy, age 32, was arrested on September 27 by Manchester police and charged with possession of a controlled substance. In the same vehicle with Murphy was Ryan Thompson, age 29, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance and sale of narcotics. 

State Police said Murphy is not authorized to represent the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, nor to access any law enforcement databases while on paid leave. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Murphy's paid administrative leave is pending the outcome of the Manchester police department's investigation and a CSP Internal Affairs investigation.

Murphy began her position as a dispatcher at the State Police HQ in Middletown in 2013.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Glastonbury mom mourns loss of son who died in crash Sunday

RELATED: New Haven police seek people for questioning about hate crime assault

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

EXCLUSIVE: Victim of alleged hate crime in New Haven speaks out

Before You Leave, Check This Out