Connecticut state police auto theft task force crackdown on juveniles stealing cars

The Connecticut Auto Theft Taskforce was created last winter where more than 150 stolen cars were recovered and more than 20 juveniles were arrested.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — There has been a new effort to crack down on rising crime in Connecticut - the theft of unlocked cars.

No matter what season or time, teens ranging from 12 to 17 years old are on the hunt to jiggle car door handles with hopes they are unlocked.

Sergeant Matthew Funcion with the task force said all it takes to prevent this from happening to you is by simply locking your car doors.

"They look for cars that are not locked and then then next thing they look for is cars that have the keys in them so they’re very opportunistic, that’s what they’re looking for. If the car is locked, they’re not going to bother breaking the window. They expect the noise is going to attract attention," said Sgt. Funcion of ct state police.

From February 1, 2020, to July 12, 2020 - the task force has recovered 154 stolen cars, eight stolen firearms, and a badge from a local police department.

Detectives have arrested 22 juveniles, totaling 59 felony arrests for larcenies and illegal possession of weapons. One person was arrested for operating a drug factory where crack and fentanyl were found.

The task force found the teens travel from all major cities in the state and are usually in a group of two to six people. The cars they travel in are frequently stolen themselves or newly stolen but not yet reported.

"They just bring the cars back. They park them somewhere where they blend in or well hidden and they either keep the legs or hide the keys and then a lot of them literally run a black market vehicle rental," added Sgt. Funcion.

Sergeant Funcion added the cars are used for pre-planned crimes like shootings, assaults, and drug or human trafficking.

Those who are caught are repeat offenders.

"They recognize that most likely they’re going to get a juvenile summons which is essentially a ticket and released," added Sgt. Funcion.