Connecticut State Police search for suspect after semi-automatic rifle stolen from police cruiser

KILLINGLY, Conn. — State Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connected to allegedly breaking into a police cruiser and stealing a semi-automatic rifle, among other items.

Officers were responding to reports of car break-ins early July 4 in the Danielson, Killingly area. Several vehicles in that area were also gone through and property was taken.

The suspect vehicle has been identified as a stolen dark gray, 2018 Audi Q5 out of Sturbridge, MA bearing MA Reg 58VW87.

Anyone with information relating to these thefts is urged to call Connecticut State Police-Troop D at 860-779-4900.