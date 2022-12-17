State police search for Salem armed robbery suspect

SALEM, Conn. — Police are searching for the suspect of an armed robbery caught on surveillance cameras at a liquor store in Salem Friday evening.
State police responded to Gardner Lake Liquors at 468 Old Colchester Road around 6:15 p.m. Friday.
Just two minutes before, a male wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt holding a black GameStop tote bag entered the store, troopers said.
The male then displayed a revolver handgun and demanded money and liquor from the store clerk, according to state police.
The suspect exited the store a minute later and fled to Witter Road before leaving the area in a midsized vehicle, state police said.
Anyone who recognizes the person seen on surveillance footage or sees the suspect in the area is asked to contact State Police Troop K at 860-465-5469.
