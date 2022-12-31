State police search for suspect in Griswold attempted armed robbery

Responding troopers learned that the suspect allegedly showed a handgun and demanded money, but eventually left the store.

GRISWOLD, Conn — Connecticut State Police are searching for the suspect accused of attempting to rob a liquor store in the Jewett City borough of Griswold on Friday.

State police Troop E responded to JC Spirits on 63 Main Street at 6:22 p.m. Friday for a report of an attempted armed robbery.

No injuries were reported, troopers said.

Responding troopers learned that the suspect allegedly showed a handgun and demanded money, but eventually left the store without getting any money or merchandise.

Troopers released a surveillance image of the suspect, seen wearing a black mask, a black Nike sweatshirt, black pants, and gray and orange gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jette at (860) 848-6532.

