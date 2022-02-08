Victim reported as many as 40 assaults against state trooper: Vernon police

Solis' state police powers were suspended and he was placed on administrative duty after the first arrest.

VERNON, Conn. — A Connecticut State Police trooper already facing assault charges from this week has been arrested again, according to Vernon police.

Jaime Solis, 29, turned himself in Wednesday and was arrested on two counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of assault in the third degree, two counts of threatening, and one count of risk of injury to a minor.

He was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

The victim reported as many as 40 previous assaults, including while she was pregnant, according to the arrest warrant. Police also recovered an unregistered firearm from Solis.

Solis was first arrested Monday after assaulting someone in front of a child at his Vernon home, police said.

For that incident, Solis was charged with assault in the second degree, disorderly conduct and risk of injury to a child.

He went to court Tuesday, where a protective order was placed against him.

Solis' state police powers were suspended and he was placed on administrative duty after the first arrest, and state police said Wednesday this status remains the same after the second arrest.

