Connecticut state trooper arrested in Rhode Island

The 30-year-old suspect pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and bail was set at $1,000.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Connecticut State Police say they have seized the guns, badge and cruiser of a trooper following his arrest in Rhode Island on misdemeanor domestic violence charges.

Pawtucket police charged Trooper Marwing Pena with simple assault and disorderly conduct for allegedly shoving his on-and-off girlfriend during an argument early Thursday morning. He denied shoving her.