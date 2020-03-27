x
Connecticut state trooper arrested in Rhode Island

The 30-year-old suspect pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and bail was set at $1,000.
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Connecticut State Police say they have seized the guns, badge and cruiser of a trooper following his arrest in Rhode Island on misdemeanor domestic violence charges. 

Pawtucket police charged Trooper Marwing Pena with simple assault and disorderly conduct for allegedly shoving his on-and-off girlfriend during an argument early Thursday morning. He denied shoving her.

The 30-year-old Pena pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and bail was set at $1,000. A no-contact order was issued. No defense attorney was listed in online court records. He's due back in court on May 20.