Connecticut state trooper charged with manslaughter for 2020 New Haven shooting

Trooper Brian North turned himself in to the Inspector General at State Police Barracks, police say.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut state trooper has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the 2020 shooting of Mubarak Soulemane in West Haven, officials announced Wednesday.

Trooper Brian North after he turned himself in to the Inspector General at State Police Barracks Troop 1 on Tuesday.

The Office of the Inspector General announced Wednesday he was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm. The charge arises out of the officer-involved shooting death of Soulemane on January 15, 2020.

North was released on a $50,000 bond and is expected to appear in Milford Superior Court on May 3.

Soulemane's family released a statement Tuesday evening following the arrest saying they are "very happy" that after two years North may be "brought to justice."

"It's a long road ahead," the statement said. "But this is a good day."

Soulemane, who was 19 at the time of his death, died after a police chase that began in Norwalk on January 15, 2020. He crashed the car on Campbell Avenue in West Haven.

"An altercation occurred at that time. Some shots were fired and the suspect was struck by some gunfire," State Police Col. Stavros Mellekas said at the time.

Investigators at the time said North fired seven shots through the driver's side window of the vehicle, striking Soulemane, who was seated in the driver's seat holding a knife.

Soulemane died from gunshot wounds to the torso and extremities. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner declared his death a homicide.

North was one of the three state police troopers involved in the incident.

The Connecticut State Police Union released a statement Tuesday night, condemning North's arrest.

"This case is tragic for everyone involved. We extend our condolences to Mubarak Soulemane’s family for their loss. No Connecticut State Trooper ever intends to or has the desire to take the life of another human being," the statement said in part.

"We are disappointed that the Inspector General has made the decision to prosecute a Trooper, who was forced to make a split-second decision during these dangerous and rapidly evolving circumstances," the statement continued. "Trooper North was risking his own life while trying to fulfill his oath of office to protect the lives of others. Regardless of the Inspector General's decision, we will respect the judicial process while we vigorously defend Trooper North and his actions."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.