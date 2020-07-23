Connecticut State Trooper charged with workers’ compensation fraud, larceny

Officials say between November 2019 to May 2020, the trooper received about $47,000 he was not entitled too. He is scheduled to be in court on July 30.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A Connecticut State Trooper was arrested and charged with workers’ compensation fraud.

Police say 41-year-old Kevin Moore of Moosup was arrested on Wednesday by inspectors from the Workers Compensation Fraud Control Bureau which is in the Office of the Chief State's Attorney.

According to an affidavit, Moore hurt his back while he was working in July 2019. He was placed on temporary total disability (TTD) by his doctor. TTD is essentially a wage replacement benefits which is paid by the employer's workers' compensation insurance carrier. In the case of Moore, the state was paying while he was unable to work.

Police say from November 2019 to February 2020, Gallagher Bassett Investigative Services (GBIS) watched Moore, to see if he was doing more than the limitations his doctor set for him. GBIS found Moore owned and was running a T-shirt business while on workers comp. He was receiving money for the T-shirt business based on his sales.

