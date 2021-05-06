Connecticut state trooper avoids jail in alleged drunken crash

Sgt. John McDonald is expected to enter the state's alcohol education program, which would result in the drunken driving charge being erased.

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — A Connecticut State Police sergeant who crashed his car in 2019 after leaving an off-duty retirement party, injuring a woman and her 19-year-old daughter, will avoid jail after a plea deal.

A state judge in Middletown on Thursday accepted the plea deal by St. John McDonald that will also allow him to enter the state’s alcohol education program, which would result in the drunken driving charge being erased.

According to Hearst Connecticut Media, McDonald apologized during the court hearing.

Authorities said McDonald had consumed eight alcoholic beverages at the retirement party at Black Hog Brewery in Oxford in September 2019 before getting behind the wheel of his car.

According to the accident report, McDonald crashed his car into another vehicle that had a mother and daughter inside. They suffered injuries while McDonald was taken away in an ambulance.

The first responding officer was approached by an EMT who was referring to McDonald when they said, "That guy is definitely hammered, he is not listening to me to stay out of the roadway."

Both women filed a civil lawsuit against McDonald, state police, and the brewery.

On Jan. 14, 2020, Lisa Conroy – the woman injured in the crash – and the brewery settled for $225,000.

