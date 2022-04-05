State woman charged with filing fraudulent Medicaid claims

Officials say she stole nearly $150,000

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — A Colebrook woman has been charged with falsely billing Medicaid by submitting billings and receiving payments for services not provided and services provided by unlicensed individuals.

Jennifer Lefebre-McGevna, 45, of Colebrook, was arrested Monday and charged with one count each of Larceny in the First Degree by Defrauding a Public Community and Health Insurance Fraud.

According to the arrest warrant, between 2017 and 2020, Lefebre-McGevna, a behavioral health clinician, billed the Connecticut Medicaid Program for psychotherapy services that were not provided and billed for services rendered by unlicensed individuals for a total of $148,102.80 from Medicaid.

Lefebre-McGevna was released on a $150,000 non-surety bond, and is scheduled to appear in Harford Superior Court on April 13.

Larceny in the First Degree by Defrauding a Public Community is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Health Insurance Fraud is punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

Officials said anyone with knowledge of suspected fraud or abuse in the public healthcare system is asked to contact the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit at the Chief State’s Attorney’s Office at 860-258-5986.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.