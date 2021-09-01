Convicted killer freed, decade after exoneration overturned

His lawyers said in court documents that he had served sufficient time and maintains his innocence.

HARTFORD, Conn — A Connecticut man whose exoneration in a 1993 murder case was overturned by the state Supreme Court a decade ago has been released from prison, after a judge granted his request to reduce his 80-year sentence to time served.

That's according to court documents obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press. The now-59-year-old Gould was freed in May. His lawyers said in court documents that he had served sufficient time and maintains his innocence.

Gould and Ronald Taylor were convicted of killing a New Haven grocery shop owner. They were freed from prison in 2010, after a judge ruled they were innocent. But the state Supreme Court overturned their exonerations a year later. Taylor died of cancer later in 2011.

