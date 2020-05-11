Submitting a passport application is what ultimately got him caught, authorities said.

TAMPA, Fla — After living under a false name since 1977, Douglas Bennet of Clearwater has been arrested, authorities say.

According to the Department of Justice, back in 2016, Bennet submitted a passport application using the name, birthday, and Social Security number of a person who died in 1945. Prosecutors say his failure to disclose his true identity led to further investigation.

According to a news release, Bennet was convicted by a Connecticut jury in 1975 for robbery, kidnapping, sexual contact, rape, and deviate sexual intercourse. A judge sentenced him to 9-18 years in state prison, but he never showed. Two years later, officials say he began his 43-year run of living under a different name.

But that all came to an end Wednesday when federal agents were able to catch up with the 76-year-old and arrested him on charges of passport fraud and aggravated identity theft.

"A fingerprint comparison confirmed that Bennett was the same person convicted in Connecticut in 1975. At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of a Florida driver license bearing the false identifying information, but containing Bennett’s photograph," the DOJ wrote.

If convicted, Bennet faces a maximum of 12 years in federal prison.

