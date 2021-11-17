Cornwall motel owner accused of sexually assaulting female guest

The victim told police she was placed at the motel by social services agency, court documents show

CORNWALL, Conn. — A motel owner in Cornwall was arrested on allegations he sexually assaulted a woman who was placed at his motel by a local social services agency, state police announced Wednesday.

Natverlal "Jack" Patel, 62, of Torrington, was charged with unlawful restraint, sexual assault in the third degree, burglary and sexual assault in the fourth degree.

The victim, a woman who had sought support services which included being housed in the Hitching Post Motel, told police on October 4 that Patel had sexually assaulted her in her room when she asked for repairs to her shower when she was there in late September.

She told police, according to the warrant, that she had requested that her shower be repaired and Patel started hugging her and then kissed her. She was unable to pull away and he only stopped because his wife arrived. When he came to her room later, she said he assaulted her again. She said the same thing happened when she asked him to repair her TV the next day.

According to the arrest warrant, the woman told police Patel told her on September 24 that the agency wanted her to be moved to a hotel in Torrington. When she drove her to the Royal Hotel, Patel had two key cards for her room.

Two days later, she was told that she had to clean nine rooms and would receive $100. She also told police she believed Patel wanted her to have sexual contact with men. She said she cleaned the rooms because she wanted to leave.

Patel came to pick her up and she said he sexually assaulted her again. She told Patel that if he touched her again, she would call the police and his wife. She said Patel told her he was rich and knew the police and that nothing would happen to him.

The victim said she told the social services agency and they placed her in another motel.

Police interviewed Patel, who denied having any sexual contact with the victim. He said he had only hugged her and rubbed her head. When asked about having the victim clean rooms for money, he said, "I'm not a pimp."

Police said their investigation showed a consistent pattern of complaints against Patel from people with a similar background as the victim.

