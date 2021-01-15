Court: Law that reduced drug sentences not retroactive

The 6-0 decision Friday says new state laws are only retroactive if they specifically say so, which the 2015 law did not.

The Connecticut Supreme Court has ruled that a 2015 state criminal justice reform law that reduced prison time for certain drug possession crimes does not apply retroactively.

The 6-0 decision Friday says new state laws are only retroactive if they specifically say so, which the 2015 law did not.

The ruling came in the appeal of Haji Jhmalah Bischoff, of Waterbury, who was charged with drug possession in 2014 in Stratford and sentenced to five years in prison in 2016.