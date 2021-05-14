Court upholds sanction of veterinarian over rabies shots

The Appellate Court on Friday dismissed an appeal by John Robb, a veterinarian who now practices in Newtown.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut appeals court has upheld state sanctions against a veterinarian for giving half doses of rabies vaccines to smaller dogs. He says that practice is safer, but state officials say it's dangerous.

The Connecticut Board of Veterinary Medicine in 2017 had placed Robb’s license on probation for 25 years and banned him from administering rabies vaccines.

Robb says full doses of the vaccine can harm dogs under 50 pounds. The board said giving half doses endangered dogs and others.

