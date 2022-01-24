Shelter-in-place order issued in Coventry amid police standoff with barricaded man

Neighbors have been moved to safety and local schools are in lockdown.

COVENTRY, Conn — Police have responded to reports of a barricaded person inside a home in Coventry on Monday morning.

State Police and the Coventry Police Department were called to a house on South Street, officials said. Additional information was not immediately available.

Neighbors have been evacuated from the area and moved to a warm shelter. At the same time, a shelter-in-place order has been issued for area residents and local schools have been placed on lockdown.

Coventry Fire and EMS are on the scene and assisting with the warm shelter.

South Street at Daly Street and South Street at Cross Street are currently shut down. The public is asked to seek alternate routes of travel and avoid the area at this time.

Police say the scene is active and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

---

