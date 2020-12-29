COVID complicates mystery motive in Christmas day Windsor Locks murder / suicide

The incident centers around a well-known couple. John and Cindy Liquori lived on Suffield Street in Suffield.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — New details continue to be revealed about a Christmas Day murder / suicide with a mysterious motive. What led a seemingly happy couple down a dark path resulting in their deaths?

The exact motive remains unclear, but FOX61 has learned that COVID may have played a role. The incident centers around a well-known couple. John and Cindy Liquori lived on Suffield Street in Suffield.

59-year-old John was a family attorney. His wife, 55-year-old Cindy was a business owner. A sign on the door of her business reads, "Closed due to a family emergency." Lyle Govani works at the business next door. "Yeah, I met her. She seemed like a really nice lady. I definitely have seen her husband go in and out. Just being across the street from them for the last year it’s just unbelievable and shocking this time of the year and very sad," he remarked.

Christmas Day, 6PM. Cindy is at 33 Dale Street in Windsor Locks. It’s her mother’s house. She is taking care of the dogs because her mother is in the hospital battling COVID. John arrives at the home. "We're not sure what ensued between them, but evidence is leading us to believe that he then shot her and then himself," said Lt. Paul Cherniak of the Windsor Locks Police Department.

The incident occurred in the bedroom, with a revolver. Prior to the shooting, John called Cindy’s brother and told him what he was about to do. The brother rushed to the home, found the bodies, and called 911. "We do not believe he is involved, no," said Cherniak.

In addition to Cindy’s mother, it’s believed Cindy herself and possibly her husband John were also dealing with a diagnosis of COVID. "None of them had a fatal diagnosis. So, I don’t think that should play into a murder-suicide. However, just by the nature of the crime, it is hard to tell what someone is actually thinking at that moment," said Cherniak.

In recent weeks, Cindy sold thousands of masks and hand sanitizers from her soap shop here in East Windsor. She was remembered fondly by her customers who took to social media. By all accounts, they were a happy and generous couple. They have a daughter together and donated toys for Santa’s arrival at the Waterside Village Shops in 2017. "That is just unbelievable. I’m really surprised that that would happen in this community," said Govani.