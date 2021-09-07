Man crashes SUV through front door of Newington gun shop, steals handguns: police

Police said the suspect used a Nissan Rogue to crash into the gun shop.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Newington police are looking for a suspect who they said crashed his SUV into the front door of Hoffman's Gun Center and stole several handguns early Tuesday.

Police said they were called to the gun store for a burglary alarm around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police said someone had crashed through the front door of the business at 2686 Berlin Turnpike, Newington with a Nissan Rogue.

Police described the operator of the SUV as a heavy-set male approximately 6’3” wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, white sneakers, and a black facemask.

Police said the suspect stole several handguns before fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Newington Police Department at (860) 666-8445.

