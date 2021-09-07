Man crashes SUV through front door of Newington gun shop, steals handguns: police

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Newington police are looking for a suspect who they said crashed his SUV into the front door of Hoffman's Gun Center and stole several handguns early Tuesday.
Police said they were called to the gun store for a burglary alarm around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police said someone had crashed through the front door of the business at 2686 Berlin Turnpike, Newington with a Nissan Rogue.
Police described the operator of the SUV as a heavy-set male approximately 6’3” wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, white sneakers, and a black facemask.
RELATED: FOX61 EXCLUSIVE: Torrington K9 jumps in car to detain burglary suspect, bodycam video shows
Police said the suspect stole several handguns before fleeing on foot.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Newington Police Department at (860) 666-8445.
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.