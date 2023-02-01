Criminal charges dropped against 4 current/former Plymouth educators over alleged sexual abuse

Superintendent Brian Falcone said they wouldn't return a teacher to the classroom if they had any doubt it would compromise children's safety.

PLYMOUTH, Connecticut — Four Plymouth educators charged against them have been dropped in the investigation of a former fourth-grade teacher's sexual abuse.

Superintendent Brian Falcone of Plymouth Public Schools said that James Eshcert's criminal case is still pending and is no longer employed by the District. But, the criminal cases of four other current and former employees have been dismissed through the court process.

He said that throughout the past year and a half, they've cooperated with investigations by the Department of Children and Families and the Plymouth Police Department. Two of the employees have retired and they've had their own internal investigation of the two remaining employees, who were placed on administrative leave while the investigations were pending.

The conduct of each of the people has been reviewed and one teacher will remain on administrative leave until further notice and one teacher will be permitted to return to their assignment at Plymouth Center School.

Falcone said that they have treated all of the individuals involved fairly based on the facts of the investigation and they wouldn't return a teacher to the classroom if they had any doubt it would compromise children's safety.

