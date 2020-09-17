CT Department of Criminal Justice releases preliminary report of Naugatuck Police shooting

Police say an officer fired his gun at suspect who was drove his car at him. The shooting happened on September 14

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The Department of Criminal Justice (DCJ) released a preliminary report of the Naugatuck police shooting.

In the evening of September 14, Naugatuck Police officer Kevin Zainc pulled over the car of Roznocsky Machado after seeing what he believed was a drug deal. Office Zainc has been with the Naugatuck Police Department for 15 years and three moths.

Zainc followed Machado's car onto the northbound ramp of Route 8 at Maple Street. Machado was told he was pulled over for what conducting a drug deal. The report says Machado, of Waterbury, was not able to provide his name but a valid driver's license.

Sergeant Nicholas Kehoos, an officer for the Naugatuck Poice Department for 10 years, arrived to help Officer Zanc. The sergeant blocked Machdo's car from the front.

"I believe the suspect was the only occupant in the vehicle and he’s the sole focus of our investigation," said Deputy Chief Christopher McAllister of the Naugatuck Police Dept in a press conference on Tuesday.

During the stop, Machado put his car in gear and tried to drive away. The report says in the process Machado hit Kehoos' cruiser and then drove directly toward Kehoos, who was struck and hurt.

Sergeant Kehoos took out his gun and fired. Machado drove away and has not been caught by police. The report says the car that Machado was driving was a rental and later found in Waterbury.

It is not known if Machado was shot, or if he was injured.