Connecticut organizations earn support for gun violence prevention

Hartford's Mothers United Against Violence was awarded $500,000 in federal grants while faith leaders take to the Capitol to advocate for violence solutions.

CONNECTICUT, USA — After one of the most violent years in recent history, Hartford police said they remain steadfast in efforts to solve the Capital City's 7th homicide of 2023, the drive-by shooting that killed 12-year-old Se'Cret Pierce.

On Wednesday, authorities said they recovered a suspect vehicle and processed evidence. But two suspects remain at large.

While Se'Cret's family prepares to lay her to rest on Friday, grassroots organizers fresh off a trip to Washington, D.C. said they're focusing on solutions.

“Se’Cret is something that we’ve been fighting against for years. We’ve been trying to say look, our children’s lives are at stake," said the Rev. Henry Brown, co-founder of Mothers United Against Violence (MUAV).

"We go beyond those vigils we’re in the homes, we try to communicate with parents before something happens," said Deborah Davis of MUAV.

Congressman John Larson visiting Hartford’s North End Wednesday where much of the intervention work takes place to celebrate $500,000 in federal earmarks.

“Yes, there are solutions to this problem but it’s going to happen from the bottom up not the top down," Larson said.

The funding is on top of $300,000 the organization received last year and has been using to increase staff amid expected violence upticks this summer.

Last week, the organization was invited by former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords to share its message of violence solutions on a national stage in Washington D.C.

Across the city faith leaders came together at the state capitol to push a 'moral agenda' including funding for organizations on the frontlines working to reduce gun violence.

The Greater Hartford Interfaith Action Alliance wants Connecticut lawmakers in the Appropriations Committee to set aside $20 million for groups working on gun violence prevention and intervention.

“If we had funding, which we’re asking for $20 million, we could be able to fund the groups that are currently on the ground," said Claudette Williston of GHIAA, who lost her nephew, Bryan Williston, to gun violence in 2014.

“He was at work. He was leaving his workplace and happened to walk out at the same time as someone who was running in who was being chased by someone who was shooting at him.”

"A lot of this legislation can have direct affects—especially the legislation that provides continuity of funding," Johanna Schubert, director of the Connecticut Hospital Violence Intervention Program at Hartford Communities That Care said.

Larson said U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are advocating for urban violence prevention funding in next year's federal budget.

