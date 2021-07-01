CT lawmakers weigh in on requests for stronger juvenile justice laws

It all started Wednesday morning at 9 in Westport, where a BMW was allegedly stolen by two kids, ages 15 and 16.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — The shocking video that shows a minor stealing a West Haven Police cruiser Wednesday yesterday is receiving plenty of reaction, including from lawmakers, who many hope will reform juvenile justice because of the continued onslaught of stolen car cases.

After the 15-year-old stole a West Haven Police cruiser, he narrowly missed hitting at least one of the responding officers prior to crashing through a fence and tearing up a cemetery. before crashing into another fence.

"For some individuals to choose to commandeer a police vehicle and to maneuver it in that way and to potentially harm all of those officers, I was astounded by it to be honest," said State Senator Gary Winfield (D-New Haven), who is the Senate Chair of the Judiciary Committee.

As minors stealing cars statewide becomes the norm, police say juvenile justice laws are weak as these kids are simply released.

"If the notion is that they cannot be detained, if the notion is that they just get to walk away, that would be incorrect," said Winfield.

In 2007 the Raise the Age law led to the removal of those under the age of 18 from the adult judicial system along with moving toward alternatives to incarceration.

"This is not a laughing matter at all," said State Representative Craig Fishbein (R-Wallingford), a ranking member of Judiciary, who suggests these car crimes be adjudicated in adult court.

"It’s a public forum in the adult court," he said. "There is a level of embarrassment and shame unfortunately that happens when you’re in a large courtroom. It’s (arrest warrant) not sealed, but juvenile court is sealed."

Winfield says you can expect the public, police and lawmakers to have input during this legislative session.

"One of the things with that we need to do, as well, is talk about what the laws say, be proactive and be smart about this," Winfield said.