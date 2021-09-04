CT State Police investigating death of Bridgeport man, who allegedly jumped out of window

The male was identified as Wilfredo Alvarado, who had multiple pending felony gun charges. He died at a local hospital.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Wilfredo Alvarado was a very nice guy, according to a Bridgeport neighbor. But a very different picture was painted Wednesday night.

Just after 10:30 Wednesday night, the Bridgeport Police Tactical Narcotics Unit was serving a warrant for the arrest of 49-year-old Wilfredo Alvarado at 130-A Chestnut Street when an officer looked out an open second floor window and saw a man lying on the ground, having apparently jumped out of the window.

The male was identified as Wilfredo Alvarado, who had multiple pending felony gun charges. He died at a local hospital.

The Bridgeport State's Attorney requested State Police take over the investigation, which often happens when a local police department is involved in an incident that results in the death of someone.

While Bridgeport Police would not comment for this story, FOX61 has obtained a copy of a personnel order issued by Acting Police Chief Rebeca Garcia, placing members of the Tactical Narcotics Unit on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

Alvarado also had prior drug related felony convictions on his record.

